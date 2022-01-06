Piper Sandler Upgrades GitLab, Sees 45% Upside
- Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $100, suggesting a 45.2% upside.
- Many of the demand drivers positively impacted cybersecurity spending in 2021 remain in play as we enter 2022, Owens tells investors in a research note.
- Add to that a "relatively optimistic" IT spending outlook with security prioritization forecasted to continue in 2022, and the "perfect storm" for increased cybersecurity demand will sustain, says the analyst.
- Owens upgraded GitLab citing the "shift left and developer-focus" in 2022.
- GitLab is the DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently while strengthening security and compliance.
- Price Action: GTLB shares traded higher by 2.37% at $70.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
