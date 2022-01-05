QQQ
-8.96
405.43
-2.26%
BTC/USD
-1413.79
44418.22
-3.08%
DIA
-1.89
369.76
-0.51%
SPY
-5.85
483.40
-1.22%
TLT
-0.58
144.28
-0.4%
GLD
-0.23
169.80
-0.14%

Jefferies Downgrades This Defense Contractor Citing Decelerating Growth

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 5, 2022 3:03 pm
Jefferies Downgrades This Defense Contractor Citing Decelerating Growth
  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $410 (an upside of 3%).
  • Northrop Grumman was a top-performing defense stock and the analyst's top pick in 2021.
  • Kahyaoglu forecasts decelerating growth in the 3.4% compound annual growth range from 2022-2023 for Northrop Grumman with "limited opportunity for upside as a platform supplier with plateauing programs."
  • The analyst also sees "flattish" segment margins in 2022 and limited potential for incremental capital deployment, leaving Northrop Grumman lacking near-term catalysts.
  • Price Action: NOC shares are trading lower by 0.05% at $396.79 on the last check Wednesday.

