Is The $46K Level The Calm Before The Storm Before Bitcoin As It Eyes $100,000 In 2022? What Experts Are Saying

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 5, 2022 6:33 am
As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to hold above the $46,000 level on Tuesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe told his over 547,000 followers on Twitter that while Bitcoin might have already hit a low, it did not take the liquidity beneath the lows.

Justin Bennett, who has over 96,000 followers on Twitter, said he is still not convinced that Bitcoin will move higher without retesting the $40,000 to $42000 range.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen compared Bitcoin’s current position to that of a duck sitting at the edge of a waterfall. He noted that altcoins are holding stronger than usual with Bitcoin’s move lower.

Cantering Clark, a pseudonymous trader told his over 100,000 followers on Twitter that he believes the chances of Bitcoin touching $100,000 was “very high.” He was referring to a report by Bloomberg that quoted Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) as saying that Bitcoin will continue to take market share from gold.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 0.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $46,413.97 at press time.

