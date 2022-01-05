Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Under Pressure As Focus Shifts To Fed Action — Things Could 'Get Ugly' If This Level Is Breached By Apex Coin

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 4, 2022 9:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Under Pressure As Focus Shifts To Fed Action — Things Could 'Get Ugly' If This Level Is Breached By Apex Coin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in the red at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.8% to $2.2 trillion on Tuesday evening.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency traded 0.8% lower at $46,081.63 over 24 hours. For the week, it has declined 3.3%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 0.9% at $3,796.26 over 24 hours. For the week, the second-largest coin by market cap was largely unchanged.

Meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), fell 0.6% at $0.17 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, it has fallen 3.1%.

Self-described DOGE-killer, Shiba Inu (SHIB), declined 1.5% to $0.0000325 over 24 hours. For the week, it has dropped 7.2%.

The three top gainers over 24 hours were Ravencoin (RVN), Internet Computer (ICP), and Velas (VLX), according to CoinMarketCap data.

RVN shot up 22.4% to $0.135, ICP rose 15.8% to $33.88, while VLX appreciated 14.9% to $0.54.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Even as the Bitcoin market has largely moved sideways, the U.S. dollar has shown significant strength since the beginning of 2022. 

On Tuesday, it rose to a five-year high versus the safe-haven Japanese yen as the focus shifts to monetary tightening by central banks, reported Reuters.

“The main thing here, certainly Omicron is very unpredictable but the market’s take so far is that it doesn’t look like it is going to deal a significant blow to the recovery so that just increases the spotlight on central banks and how they are likely to push interest rates higher,” said Joe Manimbo, a senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, according to Reuters.

There are indications that a tighter Federal Reserve policy and Bitcoin may not produce a happy outcome for the apex coin.

Delphi Digital compared last summer when Fed funds began to tick higher and BTC came under pressure amid mass liquidations and deleveraging to a more recent period when similar events played out with “Fed funds futures implying higher rates as BTC struggles to combat tighter conditions and a significant slowdown in global liquidity growth.”

BTC-USD Pair Vs. Fed Funds Futures (Jun 22 & Dec 22) — Courtesy Delphi Digital

Adding to Bitcoin’s current woes is the lack of “institutional love" as traders reposition their equity portfolios, according to OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya.

“The bull case remains for Bitcoin, but it will be a much harder year as many traders will also focus on altcoins,” said Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.

“It could get ugly for Bitcoin if the $45,000 level breaks, as buyers might await a test of the psychological $40,000 level before scaling back in.”

The ratio of young coins active in the last 6 months/circulating supply is an on-chain metric that suggests a Bitcoin bottom could be near.

“If this ratio gives a high reading it suggests retail greed but if it is low, it suggests the market is at retail capitulation,” GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou wrote in a note.

Glassnode BTC Paper Hands Ratio — Courtesy GlobalBlock

“We are at 24.5% currently, the lowest level since the 2015 bear market. Every time the ratio has reached around 25% previously, it has sparked a multi-year bull market with incredible gains, which indicates that this fearful period could be a great buying opportunity based on historical data,” said Sotiriou.  

On Tuesday, on-chain metrics platform Santiment tweeted that Ethereum’s median fee per transaction has remained low, which is “allowing utility to rise without hesitance from cost-sensitive traders.”

Read Next: These 3 Cryptocurrencies Saw Higher Developer Activity On GitHub Than Ethereum In 2021: Santiment

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

Curve Dao Token (CRYPTO: CRV) traded 13.5% higher over 24 hours at $6.62 at press time early Tuesday. What’s Moving? The token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has shot up 28.2% over a seven-day period. read more
Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated below the $47,000 level on Monday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported a 147% month-over-month increase in its Bitcoin producti read more
Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion. read more