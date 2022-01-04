QQQ
-7.21
408.89
-1.79%
BTC/USD
+ 258.54
46704.64
+ 0.56%
DIA
+ 2.27
363.41
+ 0.62%
SPY
-0.80
478.51
-0.17%
TLT
-1.18
145.48
-0.82%
GLD
+ 1.07
167.26
+ 0.64%

Read Why Needham Chose Marvell As Top Semiconductor Pick

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 4, 2022 12:51 pm
Read Why Needham Chose Marvell As Top Semiconductor Pick
  • Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton raised the price target on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) to $115 from $110 and reiterated a Buy. The price target implies a 30.9% upside.
  • Marvell is Needham's top pick for 2022 within semiconductors.
  • Related Content: Read Why Nvidia, AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor And Other Chip Stocks Gained Steam
  • Bolton estimates Marvell will organically grow revenue by more than 30% in CY22 and by ~20% in CY23, the fastest growth amongst its large-cap peers.
  • New design wins for its 5-nm platform, market share gains, and increasing supply from its major wafer foundry, substrate, and assembly and test partners will likely drive the growth, Bolton contended.
  • Marvell Technology is a fabless chipmaker focused on networking and storage applications.
  • Price Action: MRVL shares traded lower by 1.75% at $87.87 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

