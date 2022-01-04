QQQ
-7.05
408.73
-1.76%
BTC/USD
+ 353.02
46799.12
+ 0.76%
DIA
+ 2.49
363.19
+ 0.68%
SPY
-0.69
478.40
-0.14%
TLT
-1.39
145.69
-0.96%
GLD
+ 1.07
167.26
+ 0.64%

Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Halliburton: 'The Cash Is Headed To Investors'

byPriya Nigam
January 4, 2022 10:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Halliburton: 'The Cash Is Headed To Investors'

Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) stock underperformed rival Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) in 2021 as investors focused on heavier international portfolios and energy transition opportunities, where the company compares less favorably, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Halliburton Analyst: Connor Lynagh upgraded Halliburton from Equal-weight to Overweight with a $30 price target. 

The Halliburton Thesis: The company could generate higher-than-expected free cash flows going ahead, and “communicate a clear message that the cash is headed to investors,” Lynagh said in the upgrade note.

“We have yet to see a service company commit as explicitly to a long-term, structured payout profile, but we are increasingly thinking HAL can differentiate itself with this type of capital allocation strategy,” the analyst wrote.

"We think the Street is underestimating HAL's commitment to capital restraint, and commensurately its FCF,” he added.

Halliburton’s announcement of cash being returned to investors could come as early as the fourth-quarter earnings season, which is likely to be “a meaningful catalyst,” Lynagh said.

HAL Price Action: Shares of Halliburton were trading 6.59% higher at $25.57 Tuesday morning. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analysts Optimistic On Halliburton's Outlook Following Q1 Report

Morgan Stanley: Multiple Expansion Across Oilfield Services Sector Likely Amid Broadening Global Capex Upcycle

Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Halliburton: What Investors Need To Know

Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Halliburton: What Investors Need To Know

Off the cusp of several challenging years, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has a more straightforward path to better returns and dividend growth, Goldman Sachs said in a stock upgrade. read more

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs On Halliburton Upgrade: Firm Raises Dividend Forecast And Assumes Co. Will Raise From $0.18 In FY21 To $0.72 In FY22 Per Year With Expectations Of Continued 10% Growth Thereafter Y/Y; Needs More Clarity On Energy Transition Strategy