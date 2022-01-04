Piper Sandler Bumps Up Broadcom Price Target By 10.3%
Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to $750 from $680 and reiterated an Overweight.
- The price target implies a 12.7% upside to December 31, 2021 closing price.
- Kumar changed his overall posture about the semiconductor industry in 2022.
- Kumar feels the new year will be a stock picker's market with specific areas that will continue to win and others that will not perform well.
- For 2022, Kumar favors "larger, more profitable, cash-generating names that have a clear growth path ahead of them based on end-markets."
- Kumar sees cloud, enterprise, 5G infrastructure, electric vehicles, and connectivity as the primary focus areas.
- The analyst is cautious on the automotive end-market more broadly and PCs.
- Price Action: AVGO shares closed lower by 0.31% at $663.32 on Monday.
