January 4, 2022 5:23 am
January 4, 2022 5:23 am
Piper Sandler Bumps Up Broadcom Price Target By 10.3%

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to $750 from $680 and reiterated an Overweight.

  • The price target implies a 12.7% upside to December 31, 2021 closing price.
  • Kumar changed his overall posture about the semiconductor industry in 2022.
  • Related Content: Read Why Nvidia, AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor And Other Chip Stocks Gained Steam
  • Kumar feels the new year will be a stock picker's market with specific areas that will continue to win and others that will not perform well.
  • For 2022, Kumar favors "larger, more profitable, cash-generating names that have a clear growth path ahead of them based on end-markets."
  • Kumar sees cloud, enterprise, 5G infrastructure, electric vehicles, and connectivity as the primary focus areas.
  • The analyst is cautious on the automotive end-market more broadly and PCs.
  • Price Action: AVGO shares closed lower by 0.31% at $663.32 on Monday.

