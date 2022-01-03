QQQ
+ 0.36
397.49
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-342.32
46943.86
-0.72%
DIA
-0.20
363.52
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.09
474.87
+ 0.02%
TLT
-1.92
150.11
-1.3%
GLD
-2.65
173.61
-1.55%

BofA Upgrades Sea After 45% Stock Selloff, 2022 Guidance Will Be Critical

byPriya Nigam
January 3, 2022 9:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Upgrades Sea After 45% Stock Selloff, 2022 Guidance Will Be Critical

Sea Ltd’s (NYSE:SE) stock has lost around 45% from its peak, with the prospects of a near-term gaming slowdown and concerns around growing ecommerce losses due to expansion in Europe and India largely priced into the stock, according to BofA Securities.

The Sea Analyst: Sachin Salgaonkar upgraded the rating for Sea from Neutral to Buy, while reducing the price target from $385 to $287.

The Sea Thesis: In December, Sea’s ecommerce division, Shopee, signed an agreement with the Brazilian regulator Procon-SP, eliminating regulatory overhang, Salgaonkar said in the upgrade note.

“We find Shopee well positioned competitively to maintain its strong-hold in ASEAN markets and consider most ASEAN markets largely to be a 2 player market between Shopee and Lazada. We see room for Shopee to increase its market share to 50%+ in the medium term,” the analyst wrote.

The MSCI rebalancing around February 28 could lead to around $2.4 billion in passive inflows. “2022 guidance especially for gaming business will be critical to understand if gaming slowdown is largely behind,” Salgaonkar added.

SE Price Action: Shares of Sea had risen by 4.15% to $233.00 in premarket trading on Monday.

Related Link: 8 Video Game Stocks To Watch In 2022: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo And More

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BofA Downgrades Sea After Rally: What You Need To Know

BofA Downgrades Sea After Rally: What You Need To Know

Sea Ltd’s (NYSE: SE) stock has appreciated 67% year-to-date versus the Nasdaq’s 23% gain, and the risk-reward seems balanced, according to BofA Securities. read more
Analysts Remain Divided Over Sea Post Q3 Results

Analysts Remain Divided Over Sea Post Q3 Results

Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 29 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday. read more
Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020

Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020

The coronavirus outbreak severely disrupted the stock market and the economy in 2020. While most stocks took a pounding during the COVID-19 sell-off early in the year, many soared to new all-time highs during the market recovery later in 2020.  read more