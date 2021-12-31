QQQ
Read Why DA Davidson Is Bullish On Ichor

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 31, 2021 9:42 am
Read Why DA Davidson Is Bullish On Ichor
  • DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely reiterated a Buy and $75 price target on Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR). The price target implies a 63% upside.
  • Diffely stated that the stock is a "great way" to play semiconductor supercycle.
  • Ichor offers an "unmatched risk-reward profile" as it is leveraged to all the same drivers but trades at a significant discount.
  • The shares of Ichor have dramatically underperformed over the past two years, even though its fundamentals stay robust.
  • Ichor is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. 
  • Price Action: ICHR shares traded higher by 0.63% at $46.15 on the last check Friday.

