Read Why DA Davidson Is Bullish On Ichor
- DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely reiterated a Buy and $75 price target on Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR). The price target implies a 63% upside.
- Diffely stated that the stock is a "great way" to play semiconductor supercycle.
- Ichor offers an "unmatched risk-reward profile" as it is leveraged to all the same drivers but trades at a significant discount.
- The shares of Ichor have dramatically underperformed over the past two years, even though its fundamentals stay robust.
- Ichor is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment.
- Price Action: ICHR shares traded higher by 0.63% at $46.15 on the last check Friday.
