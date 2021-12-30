QQQ
+ 1.54
400.01
+ 0.38%
BTC/USD
+ 840.35
47305.01
+ 1.81%
DIA
+ 0.64
364.20
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 1.16
476.33
+ 0.24%
TLT
+ 0.19
146.48
+ 0.13%
GLD
+ 0.20
168.39
+ 0.12%

Read Why Jefferies Is Bullish On Kanzhun

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 30, 2021 10:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why Jefferies Is Bullish On Kanzhun
  • Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiated coverage of Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ:BZ) with a Buy and $44 price target. The price target implies a 30.4% upside.
  • Chong noted that Kanzhun's BOSS is an online recruitment service in China and is well known via its mobile-native product BOSS Zhipin.
  • BOSS Zhipin has become "one of the largest online recruitment platforms in China."
  • China's online recruitment market will likely grow at ~32% compound annual growth rate between 2020-2025.
  • Chong also said that the market has "huge potential."
  • Chong added that technology is "another important core strength of BOSS."
  • Chong sees Kanzhun's AI-backed matching and recommendation technology standing out.
  • Price Action: BZ shares traded higher by 6.4% at $33.74 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Boise on Valuation

UPDATE: JP Morgan Lowers PT to $9.50 on Boise Concerning Containerboard Price Increase

JP Morgan Publish Paper & Packaging 3Q Preview

UPDATE: J.P. Morgan Downgrades Boise to Neutral and Lowers Price Target to $7