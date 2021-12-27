Read Why Ascendiant Is Bearish On GameStop
- Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo lowered the price target on GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) to $23 from $24, implying an 84.9% downside, and reiterated a Sell.
- "Reddit trading" may rally the shares in the near term, but this will likely fade in 2022 as digital threats increase, given the company's "weak" earnings outlook, Woo tells.
- Recent reports by video game publishers show that digital revenue is increasing fast, Woo adds.
- He remains " very concerned" about the long terms prospects of GameStop's core video game business "once hardware sales temper as the installed base matures."
- GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer.
- GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.
- Price Action: GME shares traded lower by 0.58% at $151.26 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.