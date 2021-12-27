QQQ
Read Why Ascendiant Is Bearish On GameStop

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 27, 2021 6:40 am
Read Why Ascendiant Is Bearish On GameStop
  • Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo lowered the price target on GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) to $23 from $24, implying an 84.9% downside, and reiterated a Sell.
  • "Reddit trading" may rally the shares in the near term, but this will likely fade in 2022 as digital threats increase, given the company's "weak" earnings outlook, Woo tells.
  • Recent reports by video game publishers show that digital revenue is increasing fast, Woo adds.
  • He remains " very concerned" about the long terms prospects of GameStop's core video game business "once hardware sales temper as the installed base matures."
  • GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. 
  • GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.
  • Price Action: GME shares traded lower by 0.58% at $151.26 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

