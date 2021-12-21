QQQ
Read Why Citi Is Bullish On Marvell

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 21, 2021 6:45 am
  • Citi analyst Atif Malik raised the price target on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) from $87 to $97 and reiterated a Buy.
  • The price target implies a 15.4% upside on Marvell's December 17 closing price of $84.03.
  • The re-rating reflects his expectation for continued multiple expansion for cloud data center stocks like Marvell in 2022.
  • The new multiple he applies to his CY23 earnings estimate for Marvell uses an updated combination of peer 5G and cloud multiples.
  • Marvell is a fabless chipmaker focused on networking and storage applications. 
  • Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end-markets with processors, optical interconnections, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and merchant silicon for Ethernet applications.
  • Price Action: MRVL shares closed higher by 0.17% at $84.17 on Monday.

