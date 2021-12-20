QQQ
H.C. Wainwright Sees 21% Upside In Transcat

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 20, 2021 3:00 pm
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck raised the price target on Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to $105 (an upside of 20.7%) from $95 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Buck says increasing volatility "may leave investors looking for a safe space," and Transcat's visibility warrants a premium valuation.
  • The analyst expects investors to gravitate towards companies like Transcat, which provides equipment calibration services to highly regulated industries such as life sciences.
  • The company's customers are required to service their equipment regardless of shifts in macroeconomic conditions properly, says the analyst.
  • Price Action: TRNS shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $87.02 on the last check Monday.

