H.C. Wainwright Sees 21% Upside In Transcat
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck raised the price target on Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to $105 (an upside of 20.7%) from $95 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Buck says increasing volatility "may leave investors looking for a safe space," and Transcat's visibility warrants a premium valuation.
- The analyst expects investors to gravitate towards companies like Transcat, which provides equipment calibration services to highly regulated industries such as life sciences.
- The company's customers are required to service their equipment regardless of shifts in macroeconomic conditions properly, says the analyst.
- Price Action: TRNS shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $87.02 on the last check Monday.
