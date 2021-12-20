Goldman Sachs Sees 14% Upside In RBC Bearings
- Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie initiated RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $217, implying an upside of 14%.
- The analyst noted the company is "well-poised" to compound value over time with the recent acquisition of Dodge.
- However, expectations "appear to be baking in a lot of the opportunity," and RBC Bearings now has limited balance sheet optionality in the medium-term, mentions Ritchie.
- He sees attractive fundamentals but a balanced risk/reward for RBC Bearings shares.
- Price Action: ROLL shares are trading lower by 4.70% at $190.90 on the last check Monday.
