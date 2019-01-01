RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $235.00 expecting ROLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.03% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) was provided by Wells Fargo, and RBC Bearings initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RBC Bearings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RBC Bearings was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RBC Bearings (ROLL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $235.00. The current price RBC Bearings (ROLL) is trading at is $199.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
