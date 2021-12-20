BrightView Stock Slips After Goldman Sachs Downgrade
- Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong downgraded BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $15 (an upside of 15.3%), from $18.
- The analyst notes labor and supply chain constraints over the near- to medium-term will cause subcontractor delays that weigh on the company's landscape development business.
- Tong expects ancillary services revenue in the company's landscape maintenance business to remain under pressure due to omicron as customer discretionary spending gets scaled back in an uncertain environment.
- He sees limited upside potential in BrightView shares over the next 2-4 quarters against this backdrop.
- Price Action: BV shares are trading lower by 10.2% at $12.99 on the last check Monday.
