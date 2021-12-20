QQQ
-4.75
389.66
-1.23%
BTC/USD
-223.67
46457.56
-0.48%
DIA
-4.98
358.61
-1.41%
SPY
-5.79
465.66
-1.26%
TLT
-0.82
151.65
-0.54%
GLD
-0.39
168.19
-0.23%

BrightView Stock Slips After Goldman Sachs Downgrade

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 20, 2021 2:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BrightView Stock Slips After Goldman Sachs Downgrade
  • Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong downgraded BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $15 (an upside of 15.3%), from $18.
  • The analyst notes labor and supply chain constraints over the near- to medium-term will cause subcontractor delays that weigh on the company's landscape development business.
  • Tong expects ancillary services revenue in the company's landscape maintenance business to remain under pressure due to omicron as customer discretionary spending gets scaled back in an uncertain environment.
  • He sees limited upside potential in BrightView shares over the next 2-4 quarters against this backdrop.
  • Price Action: BV shares are trading lower by 10.2% at $12.99 on the last check Monday.

