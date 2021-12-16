QQQ
-9.80
406.85
-2.47%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.37
359.44
+ 0.1%
SPY
-3.37
473.97
-0.72%
TLT
+ 0.06
149.20
+ 0.04%
GLD
+ 1.67
164.49
+ 1%

Why Ford Stock Looks Ready To Make Another Large Move Soon

byTyler Bundy
December 16, 2021 2:03 pm
Why Ford Stock Looks Ready To Make Another Large Move Soon

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher Thursday after Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $18 to $23. Ford stock has been trading in a period of consolidation and may see a strong move in the coming days.

Ford was down 4.23% at $325.04 at time of publication.

See Also: Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares recently broke out of what traders call an ascending triangle pattern and now looks to be in a period of sideways consolidation. A day of above average volume may push the stock on a large move in the future.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bullish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been consolidating sideways for the past couple of months and now sits at 59. This shows there are more buyers than sellers in the stock and that buying pressure is outweighing selling pressure.

fdaily12-16-21.jpg

What’s Next For Ford?

Ford shares have been controlled by the bulls for a few months, and since breaking out of the ascending triangle pattern, nothing has changed. As the stock can stay above the moving averages and hold above the previous resistance level near the $16 mark, bulls will stay in control. Bulls are looking for this period of consolidation to end soon and for the stock to make another strong bullish move.

Bears are looking for the drop below the moving averages and the $16 level. If this happens, bears are then looking to see the stock drop below the higher low trendline for a possibly long term bearish trend to start.

Photo courtesy of Ford. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Why 2 Ford Analysts Are Upping Their Price Targets For Automaker

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is among the very few legacy automakers that have positioned themselves for a seamless transition into electric vehicles. On Thursday, the shares of the automaker received price target boosts from two sell-side analysts. read more
3 Stocks To Play The 'Massive EV Market Opportunity' Heading Into 2022

The year 2022 will be an inflection point for the EV industry, given the stage is set for massive consumer demand, an analyst at Wedbush said. read more
Rivian Gets Maiden Bullish Recommendation Despite Lofty Post-IPO Valuation; 'EV Maker In Catbird's Seat To Take Considerable Market Share'

EV startup Rivian Automotive, Inc.

EV startup Rivian Automotive, Inc. read more
BofA Raises Price Targets For Ford, Ferrari & Toyota

Electric vehicle stocks have been hit performers in the past couple of months, but one firm raised price targets for three legacy automaker stocks on Monday. read more