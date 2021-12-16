Anaplan Shares Drop As Morgan Stanley Downgrades The Stock
- Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $73 to $55, implying a 24% upside.
- Zlotsky conducted another round of channel checks after the company's Q3 earnings report, and the mixed checks suggest recent results "could be indicative of more prolonged challenges."
- Zlotsky thinks the upside in the stock could be limited given the ongoing challenges combined with investors' low confidence in the management.
- Anaplan is a business-performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. Anaplan provides finance, sales, supply chain, HR & workforce, and marketing solutions. The company also offers professional services.
- Price Action: PLAN shares traded lower by 6.86% at $44.25 on the last check Thursday.
