Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 71% Upside In Qualtrics

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 16, 2021 9:02 am
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight with an unchanged $54 price target, implying 70.9% upside.
  • The analyst notes 30% pullback in the shares over the last three months provides an attractive entry point into Qualtrics.
  • Weiss sees Qualtrics as well-positioned to better sustain growth in 2022 with the expansion of the solution portfolio organically and through recent acquisitions.
  • Additionally, expansion into new data types should help "wear down the key investor bear case" in 2022.
  • Qualtrics is a software technology company that develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.
  • Price Action: XM shares traded higher by 3.80% at $32.80 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

