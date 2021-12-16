Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 71% Upside In Qualtrics
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight with an unchanged $54 price target, implying 70.9% upside.
- The analyst notes 30% pullback in the shares over the last three months provides an attractive entry point into Qualtrics.
- Weiss sees Qualtrics as well-positioned to better sustain growth in 2022 with the expansion of the solution portfolio organically and through recent acquisitions.
- Additionally, expansion into new data types should help "wear down the key investor bear case" in 2022.
- Qualtrics is a software technology company that develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.
- Price Action: XM shares traded higher by 3.80% at $32.80 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
