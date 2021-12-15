QQQ
Barclays Sees 17% Upside In Sysco

byShivani Kumaresan
December 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Barclays Sees 17% Upside In Sysco
  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein upgraded Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $86, up from $80, implying a 17% upside.
  • Bernstein told investors that the company offers a "compelling combination" of accelerating organic sales and EBITDA growth.
  • He sees "outsized" global market share opportunities and the easing of transformation expenses for Sysco, all accelerated by "significant" disruption from the pandemic.
  • Price Action: SYY shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $73.41 on the last check Wednesday.

