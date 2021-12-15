Cantor Fitzgerald Sees Sharp Upside In This Cloud Communications Company
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX) with an Overweight and $8 price target, implying a 66% upside.
- With pandemic headwinds receding and revenue growth inflecting upwards, Knoblauch believes the risk/reward profile at the current valuation to be desirable, as shares currently trade on a 67% growth-adjusted discount relative to peers.
- Knoblauch believes that LiveVox can return to high-teen net revenue retention rates over the medium term.
- LiveVox is a cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools. LiveVox delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences by seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management, and workforce optimization while helping to reduce compliance risk.
- Price Action: LVOX shares traded higher by 3.66% at $4.82 on the last check Wednesday.
