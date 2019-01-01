LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LiveVox Hldgs
LiveVox Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ: LVOX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting LVOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.57% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ: LVOX) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and LiveVox Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LiveVox Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LiveVox Hldgs was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LiveVox Hldgs (LVOX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $4.00. The current price LiveVox Hldgs (LVOX) is trading at is $2.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
