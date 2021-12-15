QQQ
Cowen Cuts SkyWest Price Target By 16%

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 15, 2021 10:51 am
  • Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered its price target to $42 (an upside of 13.7%) from $50. 
  • Becker mentions that the read-through from the recent Mesa Airlines earnings release regarding higher maintenance costs, longer maintenance times, and employee attrition "are concerning."
  • The analyst thinks SkyWest is likely suffering from similar issues and that wage rates for certain labor groups are heading higher.
  • Price Action: SKYW shares are trading lower by 6.46% at $36.94 on the last check Wednesday.

