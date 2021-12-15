Cowen Cuts SkyWest Price Target By 16%
- Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered its price target to $42 (an upside of 13.7%) from $50.
- Becker mentions that the read-through from the recent Mesa Airlines earnings release regarding higher maintenance costs, longer maintenance times, and employee attrition "are concerning."
- The analyst thinks SkyWest is likely suffering from similar issues and that wage rates for certain labor groups are heading higher.
- Price Action: SKYW shares are trading lower by 6.46% at $36.94 on the last check Wednesday.
