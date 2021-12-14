QQQ
-7.95
400.21
-2.03%
BTC/USD
+ 234.17
46936.92
+ 0.5%
DIA
-1.77
358.81
-0.5%
SPY
-5.96
472.53
-1.28%
TLT
-0.43
151.49
-0.28%
GLD
-1.52
168.52
-0.91%

JMP Securities Sees Sharp Upside In Axon Enterprise

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 14, 2021 2:01 pm
  • JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger resumed coverage of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $195, implying an upside of 35.7%.
  • The analyst noted Axon is well-positioned to expand the adoption of its flagship TASER technology as a replacement for guns and leverage its leadership position and range of products to expand market share in adjacent public safety technology markets, such as body-worn cameras and cloud-based services that improve operational efficiency.
  • Suppiger adds that at 8-times his expected 2023 revenue, he believes Axon shares are "attractively valued."
  • Price Action: AXON shares are trading higher by 3.57% at $143.85 on the last check Tuesday.

