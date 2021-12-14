QQQ
Read Why Analysts Bumped Up Price Targets On Broadcom

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 14, 2021 6:24 am
  • Analysts lifted their price targets on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), citing deal prospects and demand for its products.
  • Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $589 to $670 (7.8% upside).
  • Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis raised the price target to $650 from $540 (4.6% upside) and kept an Overweight. 
  • The company's next deal "will always be the major catalyst," but in the interim, it is raising the dividend and buying back stock, "which should be gravy on top of a story levered to some of the best trends in FY22," Curtis says.
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely raised the price target to $685 from $585 (10.2% upside) and reiterated a Buy. 
  • Broadcom continues to see robust demand for its networking and storage products due to strength from the enterprise and cloud end markets, Danely says.
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra raised the price target to $690 from $550 (11% upside) and kept an Outperform. 
  • The analyst said its results suggest software continues to deliver revenue growth above the mid-single-digit target, with a total backlog of 15% year-over-year. In contrast, semiconductor growth continues to track in the high-teens year-over-year. 
  • He also said the new $10 billion share buyback does not preclude a potential acquisition in 2022.
  • Price Action: AVGO shares closed lower by 1.59% at $621.66 on Monday.

