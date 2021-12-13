QQQ
-3.77
401.78
-0.95%
BTC/USD
-3148.50
46905.40
-6.29%
DIA
-3.51
363.74
-0.97%
SPY
-3.63
474.37
-0.77%
TLT
+ 2.19
146.67
+ 1.47%
GLD
+ 0.56
166.02
+ 0.34%

Why Did BofA Securities Give Globus Medical A Double Upgrade?

byPriya Nigam
December 13, 2021 11:09 am
Why Did BofA Securities Give Globus Medical A Double Upgrade?

Enabling tech is likely to continue driving Globus Medical Inc’s (NYSE:GMED) market share gains in 2022, according to BofA Securities.

The Globus Medical Analyst: Craig Bijou upgraded the rating for Globus Medical from Underperform to Buy, while raising the price target from $55 to $80.

The Globus Medical Thesis: The pullback in the stock over the past month, following reports of the acquisition of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and on COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, “provides a particularly attractive entry point,” Bijou said in the upgrade note.

The NuVasive acquisition is unlikely, the analyst mentioned. He added, “as we wrote at the time. COVID remains a risk to volume, but believe GMED should outperform peers during any flare-ups as it has over the last two years.”

“We see upside potential to the 10% consensus top-line growth next year as the growing robot installed base, increased utilization and new enabling tech products should further drive implant pull through and disposable/service revenue,” Bijou further wrote.

GMED Price Action: Shares of Globus Medical had risen by 2.37% to $69.56 at the time of publication Monday morning.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

