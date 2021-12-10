Analysts Cheer Broadcom's Quarterly Beat, Outlook, Dividend Hike, Share Buyback
Analysts lauded Broadcom Inc's (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q4 Beat, Q1 outlook above consensus, dividend hike, and $10 billion share buyback.
- KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised the price target to $710 from $575 (21.7% upside) and kept an Overweight.
- Broadcom posted solid results and higher guidance, and while it did not provide FY22 guidance, most of the FY remains booked out and non-cancelable, with lead times remaining stable at ~50 weeks, Vinh tells.
- Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the price target to $680 from $550 (16.6% upside) and kept an Overweight.
- Broadcom reported an "extremely strong" October quarter and provided January quarter guidance well ahead of expectations, Kumar tells.
- The analyst says most of the company's segments will likely do well year-over-year in the January quarter.
- Broadcom is seeing robust demand from hyperscale players, while the enterprise market appears to be recovering very quickly, he adds.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy and raised the price target from $600 to $665 (14% upside).
- Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore raised the price target to $700 from $560 (20% upside) and kept a Buy.
- The company delivered a "relative typical" in-line Q4 but guided for a significantly better than expected Q1, led by a "seasonality-bucking" continuation of quarter-over-quarter growth in its semiconductor segment as well as accelerating trends in enterprise Seymore tells.
- Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer raised the price target to $700 from $620 and kept an Outperform.
- Broadcom remains one of the best positioned Semis in the analyst's coverage with best-in-class IP for data transport and I/O, which is becoming more critical to the Data Economy, Pitzer tells.
- JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur raised the price target to $700 from $655 and kept an Overweight.
- The company last night delivered "solid" results and guide, a "strong" dividend raise, and put in place a new share buyback plan, Sur tells.
- Broadcom continues to be his top pick in semis.
- Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the price target to $635 from $565 (8.8% upside) and kept an Equal Weight.
- Broadcom delivered slightly better-than-expected Q4 results but provided "solid" Q1 guidance, Rakers tells.
- Price Action: AVGO shares traded higher by 6.03% at $618.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.