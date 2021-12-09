QQQ
Read Why Stifel Sees JFrog Well-Positioned To Sustain 30%-Plus Revenue Growth

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 9, 2021 9:50 am
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROGto Buy from Hold with a $45 price target, implying a 33% upside. 
  • JFrog is well-positioned to sustain 30%-plus revenue growth as it leverages its "unique position within the DevSecOps workflow." 
  • Reback contends that JFrog has assembled a growing suite of solutions to help customers build, manage, distribute, and secure their respective applications more effectively and efficiently.
  • After some "operational noise" during the first half of the year, the company's Q3 results pointed to a re-acceleration. 
  • He believes this momentum is sustainable into calendar 2022 and beyond.
  • JFrog provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to deliver software updates across any system continuously. 
  • Price Action: FROG shares traded higher by 4.63% at $33.87 on the last check Thursday.

