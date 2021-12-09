Apple's AR Headset To Come With Hand Gesture, Object Control: Report

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) AR/VR foray has analysts as well as investors excited, with the sell-side projecting it as the "next big thing" for the company. More reports have emerged concerning the launch of the first product in this category.

What Happened: Apple's AR headset will likely have multiple highly sensitive 3D sensing modules that could serve to offer an innovative hand gesture and object detecting user interface, MacRumors reported, citing a new research note from famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

"We predict that the structured light of the AR/MR headset can detect not only the position change of the user or other people's hand and object in front of the user's eyes but also the dynamic detail change of the hand (just like the iPhone's Face ID/structured light/Animoji can detect user's dynamic expression change)," Kuo reportedly said.

The headset can detect both hand gestures and movements to provide the user with an immersive experience, the report said.

The quality of this human-machine user interface, the analyst said, is the key to the success of Apple's upcoming AR headset. The interface abilities include gesture control, object detection, as well as eye tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, expression detection and spatial detection, he added.

The specs discussed are in line with Apple's description in a job posting earlier this week that said Cupertino is developing an "entirely new application paradigm."

Related Link: Why This Apple Analyst Is Predicting A Record Holiday Sales Pace For iPhones Despite Chip Crunch

Apple Bull Says AR Headset To Arrive In 2022: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, a prominent Apple bull, said in a note released late Wednesday that highly anticipated AR headset Apple Glasses will make their debut in the second half of 2022.

The analyst based his deduction on Wedbush's recent Asia checks.

The product will likely add $20 per share to the sum-of-the-parts valuation of Apple, given the massive market opportunity and tapping the broader metaverse ecosystem, he added.

Ives has an Outperform rating and a Street-high price target of $200 for Apple shares.