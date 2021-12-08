Apple Hiring AR/VR Engineer to Develop 'Entirely New Application Paradigm'

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a lot riding on its AR/VR product roadmap, and as recently as this week its shares received a Street-high price target of $200, premised primarily on the AR/VR opportunity.

What Happened: Apple is in the process of building its AR/VR team and looking for qualified candidates, a Monday job posting on its website revealed. The posting was shared on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) by Hayden Lee, Apple's AR/VR Software Engineering Manager.

My team at Apple is hiring AR/VR framework engineers with a focus on multi-user systems. If you want to make a big impact on the next generation of computing platforms please reach out.https://t.co/YZNLbGkRtb — Hayden Lee (@HaydenLee37) December 6, 2021

In the job description, the company said a potential recruit will be researching and developing an "entirely new application paradigm." "Working closely with Apple's UI frameworks, Human Interface designers and system software teams - this role will push you to think outside-the-box, and solve incredibly ambitious and interesting problems in the AR/VR space," the posting read.

Why It's Important: Just as it has previously disrupted many areas of technology, Apple is expected to make a big splash with its AR/VR entry, according to sell-side analysts. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)'s Katy Huberty estimates AR/VR devices will generate about $29 billion in revenue by 2026, which will likely be about three years post-introduction.

After years of being in-the-works, Apple is expected to unveil an AR headset in 2022, marking its foray into the AR/VR space. The company is likely to follow it up with augmented reality glasses, which are expected to be in a smaller format, leading to a kick-start of mass adoption.

At last check, Apple shares were rallying 3.45% to $174.63.

