Analysts Slash AeroVironment Price Target Post Q2 Results

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 8, 2021 2:13 pm
Analysts slashed their price targets on AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) following the company's downbeat outlook.

  • Related ContentAeroVironment Stock Plunges After Mixed Q2 Results, FY22 Outlook Cut.
  • RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert lowered the price target to $65 (an upside of 4%) from $95 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares. 
  • Herbert cites the Q2 earnings miss and "materially lowered" FY22 outlook, reflecting headwinds around "timing, COVID, and supply chain." 
  • The analyst says the reaction in the stock price was also "significant" as shares fell 27% yesterday, but he remains "cautious" on AeroVironment's performance in the second half of FY22 and FY23.
  • Canaccord analyst Austin Moeller downgraded AeroVironment to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $64 (an upside of 2.5%), from $140, after management substantially cut its prior FY22 guidance in what he calls "a surprise move." 
  • Moeller mentions that the management attributed the 21% cut in projected revenue and 42% cut for adjusted EBITDA to a combination of supply chain delays, staffing shortages, and ongoing delays in the FY22 defense budget.
  • He added that the team was "rather opaque" on timing when the current supply chain and staffing challenges would improve.
  • Baird analyst Peter Arment lowered the price target to $72 from $120 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Arment said although they reported a modest 2Q22 EPS beat, the focus is entirely on the guidance reset as supply chain shortages, and CR delays constrain second-half growth. 
  • He said the headwinds result in ~$120 million hits to the top-line, with product-oriented businesses most impacted.
  • Price Action: AVAV shares are trading higher by 7.74% at $62.47 on the last check Wednesday.

