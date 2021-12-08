QQQ
+ 1.30
396.53
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
+ 86.04
50674.99
+ 0.17%
DIA
+ 0.23
357.51
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 1.20
467.08
+ 0.26%
TLT
-2.10
153.10
-1.39%
GLD
+ 0.12
166.69
+ 0.07%

Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

byAdam Eckert
December 8, 2021 2:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" after JP Morgan named the stock a top pick for 2022.

What Happened: JP Morgan said it sees positive catalysts ahead for Disney, including a bounce-back in fiscal first-quarter subscriber growth and better-than-expected results at the parks. 

The firm has an Overweight rating and $220 price target on Disney. 

Najarian's Take: Disney's stock is "underappreciated," Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Wednesday on CNBC.

It's underappreciated because it has underperformed the market, trading down by more than 15% year-to-date, Najarian said.

"I'm comfortable holding it because I think it is underappreciated and undervalued."

From Last Week: Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Stock Today

The parks still haven't fully reopened and people have not fully returned to theaters. Streaming revenue isn't enough to carry the stock higher, he noted.

"They need theaters reopened. They need the parks fully reopened," Najarian said.

He told CNBC that he owns Disney shares and call options. Moreover, he plans to sell upside calls against his stock position while he waits for Disney's revenue streams to fully recover.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $142.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.78% at $153.50 at time of publication.

Also See: Disney's 'Encanto' Tops Box Office For Second Consecutive Week

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney At Current Levels: 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'

Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney At Current Levels: 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was named a top pick for the second half of the year by Morgan Stanley. The firm expects Disney to benefit from seasonality, new market launches and an improved content offering. read more
Pro Traders Break Down Netflix, Disney Streaming War

Pro Traders Break Down Netflix, Disney Streaming War

ACNBC panel discussed the streaming war between Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Morgan Stanley Analyst Explains Disney Price Target Increase Ahead Of Earnings

Morgan Stanley Analyst Explains Disney Price Target Increase Ahead Of Earnings

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Wednesday to discuss the price target increase he issued for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS< read more