Bernstein Sees 16% Upside In CNH Industrial
- Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green initiated CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $20.35, implying an upside of 16.4%.
- The analyst initiated coverage of the European capital goods sector, telling investors to focus on the "enormous potential of the Fourth Industrial Resolution."
- He mentions that this is driving an "unprecedented upgrade" of the capital stock of the world. He believes capital goods are the best way to play this theme.
- Also read, CNH Industrial Acquires Software Engineering Specialist NX9 For Undisclosed Sum.
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 2.63% at $17.95 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
