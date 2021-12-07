QQQ
Bernstein Sees 16% Upside In CNH Industrial

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 7, 2021 7:47 am
Bernstein Sees 16% Upside In CNH Industrial
  • Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green initiated CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $20.35, implying an upside of 16.4%.
  • The analyst initiated coverage of the European capital goods sector, telling investors to focus on the "enormous potential of the Fourth Industrial Resolution."
  • He mentions that this is driving an "unprecedented upgrade" of the capital stock of the world. He believes capital goods are the best way to play this theme.
  • Also read, CNH Industrial Acquires Software Engineering Specialist NX9 For Undisclosed Sum.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 2.63% at $17.95 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

