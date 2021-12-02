CNH Industrial Acquires Software Engineering Specialist NX9 For Undisclosed Sum
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has acquired NX9, a software suite specialized in delivering ISOBUS core technologies and applications for agricultural equipment and related intellectual property rights. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The investment continues to advance the company's ISOBUS capabilities for core agriculture products.
- "ISOBUS is a plug and play solution for our customers, and that ease of operation is crucial to our digital agricultural business offering," said Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer at CNH Industrial.
- CNH Industrial held cash and cash equivalent of $7.15 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 1.15% at $16.72 during the premarket session on Thursday.
