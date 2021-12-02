 Skip to main content

CNH Industrial Acquires Software Engineering Specialist NX9 For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 9:11am   Comments
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHIhas acquired NX9, a software suite specialized in delivering ISOBUS core technologies and applications for agricultural equipment and related intellectual property rights. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The investment continues to advance the company's ISOBUS capabilities for core agriculture products.
  • "ISOBUS is a plug and play solution for our customers, and that ease of operation is crucial to our digital agricultural business offering," said Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer at CNH Industrial.
  • CNH Industrial held cash and cash equivalent of $7.15 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 1.15% at $16.72 during the premarket session on Thursday.

