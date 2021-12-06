QQQ
Why This Oppenheimer Analyst Upgrades Home Depot

byPriya Nigam
December 6, 2021 12:05 pm
Why This Oppenheimer Analyst Upgrades Home Depot

The consumer backdrop is set to normalize in 2022 and 2023 and the nearer-term prospects for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have improved, according to Oppenheimer.

The Home Depot Analyst: Brian Nagel upgraded the rating for Home Depot from Perform to Outperform, while establishing a price target of $470.

The Home Depot Thesis: While challenges remain in the home improvement retail segment, the risks of “a significant, transitional-type setback” have diminished, Nagel said in the upgrade note.

Underlying demand in the segment appears poised to grow, “even as pandemic tailwinds abate, thereby helping to propel continued solid, if not outsized, sales and profit expansion,” for both Home Depot and Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) for the foreseeable future, the analyst commented.

“For HD, we now look for FY22 (Jan. 2023) and FY23 (Jan. 2024) EPS of $15.57 and $17, up from prior estimates of $12.91 and $13.91, vs. current Street forecasts of $16.16 and $17.27. We also introduce a FY24 (Jan. 2025) forecast of $18.80,” he further wrote.

HD Price Action: Shares of Home Depot had risen by 2.12% to $415.87 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo: Courtesy Home Depot

