QQQ
-6.85
396.76
-1.76%
BTC/USD
-1265.31
55215.03
-2.24%
DIA
-0.85
347.46
-0.25%
SPY
-4.09
461.49
-0.89%
TLT
+ 0.83
151.70
+ 0.54%
GLD
+ 0.76
164.48
+ 0.46%

Asana Shares Plunge Post Q3 Beat Due To Slower Growth, Mixed Guidance

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 3, 2021 11:38 am
Asana Shares Plunge Post Q3 Beat Due To Slower Growth, Mixed Guidance
  • Analysts see sharp upside in Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) post Q3 beat and Q4, FY22 outlook.
  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the price target to $95 from $85, implying 39.5% upside, and kept an Outperform. 
  • The analyst notes that the company reported "strong" Q3 results, with revenue up 70% and billings up 56% from the prior year. 
  • Walravens adds that these growth rates were down from Q2, and Asana's guidance was also "mixed."
  • But he continues to like the company because of its "highly scalable platform" and work graph data model, stating that the company is addressing a large total addressable market estimated to be $50.7 billion in 2025.
  • Keybanc analyst Steve Enders maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $143 to $103, implying a 51.2% upside.
  • Price Action: ASAN shares traded lower by 24.6% at $68.66 on the last check Friday.

