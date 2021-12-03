Asana Shares Plunge Post Q3 Beat Due To Slower Growth, Mixed Guidance
- Analysts see sharp upside in Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) post Q3 beat and Q4, FY22 outlook.
- JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the price target to $95 from $85, implying 39.5% upside, and kept an Outperform.
- The analyst notes that the company reported "strong" Q3 results, with revenue up 70% and billings up 56% from the prior year.
- Walravens adds that these growth rates were down from Q2, and Asana's guidance was also "mixed."
- But he continues to like the company because of its "highly scalable platform" and work graph data model, stating that the company is addressing a large total addressable market estimated to be $50.7 billion in 2025.
- Keybanc analyst Steve Enders maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $143 to $103, implying a 51.2% upside.
- Price Action: ASAN shares traded lower by 24.6% at $68.66 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.