QQQ
+ 0.00
389.91
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 435.50
56915.84
+ 0.77%
DIA
-0.02
346.63
-0.01%
SPY
-0.46
457.86
-0.1%
TLT
+ 0.00
152.53
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
165.28
-0.02%

Analysts Bump Up Marvell Technology Price Targets Post Q3 Beat

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 3, 2021 6:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Bump Up Marvell Technology Price Targets Post Q3 Beat
  • Analysts raised their price targets on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) following Q3 beat and solid Q4 outlook.
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and raised the PT from $80 to $95, suggesting a 33.7% upside to Thursday's closing price of $71.03.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer raised the PT to $110 from $100 (54.9% upside) and kept an Outperform. 
  • The company last night reported a "marvelous" quarter and outlook, says the analyst, who believes Marvell has 100% backlog coverage for next year. 
  • Schafer sees upside potential as management solves supply bottlenecks.
  • Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a PT of $100, up from $66 (40.8% upside). 
  • It's hard to argue that last night's results were "anything but a watershed quarter" with better guidance and an expanding design pipeline that anchors a new FY23 outlook. 
  • The analyst says Marvell's "fortified portfolio sits in the sweet spot of several thematic secular growth drivers" that will allow it to outgrow the broader semi-space materially.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the PT to $100 from $70 and kept an Overweight. 
  • The company reported "exceptionally strong" results and provided guidance ahead of expectations as management expects the broad-based growth to continue into FY23.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore raised the PT to $100 from $76 and kept a Buy. 
  • The company last night delivered its "most bullish report/guide in recent memory."  
  • While improving supply helped deliver the near-term upside, the fiscal 2023 outlook comes from existing design wins, providing substantial growth across all of the company's key growth markets, with supply assumed to remain a constraint relative to demand.
  • Price Action: MRVL shares traded higher by 19.5% at $84.9 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are Marvell Shares Trading Higher Today?

Why Are Marvell Shares Trading Higher Today?

Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?

Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly looking to cut its iPhone production forecast for 2021 by 10 million due to supply chain issues. read more
BofA Downgrades Synopsys, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Names Top Q4 Semi Picks

BofA Downgrades Synopsys, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Names Top Q4 Semi Picks

Bank of America remains bullish on semiconductor stocks heading into the fourth quarter, but the firm issued three semi stock downgrades Friday and said stock selection is critical at the moment. The Semiconductor Analyst: Analyst Vivek Arya issued the following ratings and price target changes: read more

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Marvell Technology Price Target Raise: Firm Highlights 'Higher Confidence In 5G Rest Of World' Excluding China Build-Outs In 2H And Strengthening Enterprise Demand