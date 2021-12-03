QQQ
Raymond James Sees Sharp Upside In Fastly

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 3, 2021 6:22 am
Raymond James Sees Sharp Upside In Fastly

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan upgraded Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLYto Outperform from Market Perform with a $42 price target, implying 15.2% upside. 

  • Louthan says that the shares are about two points off the 52-week low and 20% below the 50-day moving average, with a recent uptick in short interest.
  • However, Raymond James' propriety tracking tool suggests another sequential uptick in traffic and that Fastly should beat the high end of its revenue outlook, Louthan adds. 
  • This is a "recipe for near-term share price appreciation," says the analyst.
  • Fastly operates a content delivery network (CDN), which enables entities to provide faster and more reliable online content.
  • Price Action: FSLY shares traded higher by 4.31% at $38.02 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

