Crdit Suisse Sees Huge Upside In Hilton Grand Vacations

byShivani Kumaresan
December 2, 2021 1:35 pm
Crdit Suisse Sees Huge Upside In Hilton Grand Vacations
  • Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken reinstated coverage of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) with an Outperform rating and $82 price target, implying a 67% upside.
  • The analyst is bullish on the company's legacy business, "with a very high-quality pipeline of inventory and a rebound in travel demand."
  • Chaiken also believes the recently acquired Diamond provides incremental upside not embedded in Street estimates.
  • Price Action: HGV shares traded higher by 8.18% at $49.06 on the last check Thursday.

