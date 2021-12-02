Crdit Suisse Sees Huge Upside In Hilton Grand Vacations
- Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken reinstated coverage of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) with an Outperform rating and $82 price target, implying a 67% upside.
- The analyst is bullish on the company's legacy business, "with a very high-quality pipeline of inventory and a rebound in travel demand."
- Chaiken also believes the recently acquired Diamond provides incremental upside not embedded in Street estimates.
- Price Action: HGV shares traded higher by 8.18% at $49.06 on the last check Thursday.
