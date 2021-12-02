QQQ
+ 1.68
385.44
+ 0.43%
BTC/USD
-723.07
56461.00
-1.26%
DIA
+ 5.99
334.47
+ 1.76%
SPY
+ 6.17
444.33
+ 1.37%
TLT
-0.37
152.71
-0.24%
GLD
-1.40
167.56
-0.84%

Morgan Stanley Downgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises Amid Industry Downgrade

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 2, 2021 1:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Downgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises Amid Industry Downgrade
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker lowered his Freight Transportation industry view from In-Line to Cautious.
  • Reflecting on the industry view, he downgraded US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to Equal Weight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $10 (an upside of 44%), from $12.
  • The transportation cycle is "probably closer to the end than the middle," contends Shanker. He thinks 2022 is likely to see the momentum continue into the first half, but then he does not see significant upside to the cycle from there, barring another pandemic outbreak causing new disruptions or major weather events.
  • Shanker expects inventory levels at shippers to normalize by mid-2022, by which time supply chain congestion should also see relief, leading to a weaker second half of the year for the sector.
  • Price Action: USX shares are trading lower by 5.31% at $6.95 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BofA Downgrades US Xpress Enterprises Even As It Expands Variant Trucking Segment

BofA Downgrades US Xpress Enterprises Even As It Expands Variant Trucking Segment

While US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) is expanding its Variant truck segment, it is missing out on “fully participating in the strongest truckload market in a generation,” according to BofA Securities. read more
BofA Upgrades 5 Trucking Stocks On Tight Capacity And Improving Economy

BofA Upgrades 5 Trucking Stocks On Tight Capacity And Improving Economy

Economists are expecting the U.S. economy to start ramping back up in the first half of 2020, and that rebound is good news for the trucking industry moving forward. The Analyst: On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Ken Hoexter issued the following upgrades to trucking stocks: read more
Analyst: Underlying Demand Doesn't Support 'Relief Rally' In Trucking Stocks

Analyst: Underlying Demand Doesn't Support 'Relief Rally' In Trucking Stocks

Morgan Stanley Downgrades A Fleet Of Freight Stocks