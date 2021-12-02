QQQ
UBS Sees 22% Upside In Autohome - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 2, 2021 11:04 am
UBS Sees 22% Upside In Autohome - Read Why
  • UBS analyst Paul Gong initiated coverage of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) with a Neutral rating and a $38 price target, implying a 22.3% upside.
  • The company was a success in online ads, and its management is rightly further exploring digital products opportunities. Still, the industry environment looks challenging. 
  • Carmakers are prioritizing R&D budgets over marketing as verticals lose audience to social networking and short videos, Gong adds.
  • Price Action: ATHM shares traded higher by 2.67% at $31.89 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

