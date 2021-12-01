QQQ
Citi Initiates RBC Bearings At Neutral, Sees 11% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 1, 2021 8:02 am
  • Citi analyst Timothy Thein initiated RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $220, implying an upside of 11.29%.
  • The analyst sees a "lot to like" about the Dodge acquisition but says integration could be difficult amid supply chain challenges.
  • He believes RBC's current valuation leaves little room for error.
  • RBC Bearings announced the Dodge acquisition in July. The company agreed to acquire DODGE mechanical power transmission division for $2.9 billion in cash.
  • A fully committed bridge facility supports the acquisition, and financing includes an appropriate mix of debt and equity. The transaction is expected to close in 4Q21.
  • Price Action: ROLL shares closed lower by 1.45% at $197.69 on Tuesday.

