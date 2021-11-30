BofA, UBS Turn Bullish On This Online Recruitment Platform
- BofA analyst Evgeny Annenkov upgraded HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $85 (an upside of 55%), from $52.
- Annenkov mentions that the Russian labor market is expected to remain tight in the next five years, which should accelerate monetization for the company.
- The analyst further notes that he sees a $2B addressable market for HeadHunter expected by 2024 vs. $200M that the company is expected to generate in domestic revenue this year.
- Yesterday, UBS upgraded HeadHunter to Buy and announced a price target of $66, implying an upside of 20%.
- Price Action: HHR shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $54.82 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.