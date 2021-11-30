BofA Initiates Spire Global At Neutral, Sees 20% Upside
- BofA analyst Ronald Epstein initiated Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $5.05, implying an upside of 20%.
- Epstein noted that spire collects and analyzes space-based data via radio frequency using its proprietary constellation of about 120 LEMUR satellites and 29 ground stations.
- The analysts further added that the company's growth is dependent on acquiring new customers and maintaining and improving its net retention rate.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 6.7% at $4.19 on the last check Tuesday.
