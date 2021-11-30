QQQ
-6.86
406.55
-1.72%
BTC/USD
-921.53
56854.72
-1.59%
DIA
-5.67
356.86
-1.61%
SPY
-7.55
472.15
-1.62%
TLT
+ 2.48
146.84
+ 1.66%
GLD
-0.78
167.40
-0.47%

BofA Initiates Spire Global At Neutral, Sees 20% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 30, 2021 12:13 pm
  • BofA analyst Ronald Epstein initiated Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $5.05, implying an upside of 20%.
  • Epstein noted that spire collects and analyzes space-based data via radio frequency using its proprietary constellation of about 120 LEMUR satellites and 29 ground stations.
  • The analysts further added that the company's growth is dependent on acquiring new customers and maintaining and improving its net retention rate.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 6.7% at $4.19 on the last check Tuesday.

