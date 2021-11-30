KeyBanc Bumps Up Old Dominion Price Target By 7%
- KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler raised Old Dominion Freight Line Inc's (NASDAQ:ODFL) price target to $375 (an upside of 5%) from $350 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst anticipates favorable near-term tonnage given a step-up in the two-year stack in October and positive macro indicators; comparisons become more challenging in late Q1 2022, with terminal expansion likely for the first time in a decade.
- Fowler believes pricing momentum is healthy, as evidenced by recent general rate increases, likely offsetting cost inflation.
- Recently, UBS downgraded Old Dominion to Neutral from Buy and raised the price target to $365 from $288.
- Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $356.76 on the last check Tuesday.
