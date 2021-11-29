QQQ
Maxim Bullish On Worksport, Sees Huge Upside

byShivani Kumaresan
November 29, 2021 10:26 am
Maxim analyst Tate Sullivan initiated coverage on Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) with a Buy rating and $8.00 price target, implying a 99% upside.

  • The analyst is positive about the company selling new charging products for electric trucks, has started taking pre-orders for a new truck cover product that combines solar panels with batteries.
  • Sullivan estimated that selling products in a larger energy storage market will help Worksport grow revenue to $110 million in 2024 from $4 million in 2022.
  • He noted that the stock trades at 14-times his 2022 revenue target vs. 18-times multiple for its peer group.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 4.4% at $4.03 on the last check Monday.

