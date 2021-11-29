Credit Suisse Bumps Up Synopsys Price Target By 20%
- Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer raised the price target on Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) to $360 from $300, implying a 5.2% upside, and reiterated an Outperform ahead of quarterly results.
- The analyst expects Q4 modestly above expectations and Q1/fiscal 2022 mostly in line with an upward bias.
- Specifically, Pitzer expects Q4 revenue/EPS at $1.17 billion/$1.80, modestly above Credit Suisse/Street estimates of $1.15 billion/$1.78 and $1.15 billion/$1.79, respectively, and at the high end of revenue/EPS guide of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion/$1.75-$1.80.
- Price Action: SNPS shares closed lower by 2.02% at $342.16 on Friday.
