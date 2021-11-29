Read Why Analysts See Up To 77% Upside In Nerdwallet
Analysts initiated coverage on Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS), suggesting attractive upsides. Nerdwallet is a free tool to find the best credit cards, cd rates, savings, checking accounts, scholarships, healthcare, and airlines.
- William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart initiated coverage with an Outperform and no price target.
- The analyst cites its "strong" organic traffic, a runway for growth in new and existing verticals, and its "significant network effects" for the rating.
- KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson initiated coverage with an Overweight and $35 price target, implying a 54.7% upside.
- NerdWallet shares many of the traits of trusted platforms and internet "one-stop shops," Patterson notes.
- By codifying editorial content and leveraging data on consumers and partners, the company delivers high customer satisfaction and strong advertiser return on equity.
- He believes this should enable share gains and monetization improvements and drive over 20% annual revenue growth.
- Barclays analyst Ross Sandler initiated coverage with an Overweight and $29 price target, implying a 28.2% upside.
- The analyst sees the shears as an opportunity for investors to buy a "high-quality content business at a discount."
- In contrast to lead generation arbitrage in financial services, NerdWallet's 75% organic traffic and robust editorial approach "is a business model that the former probably aspire to own and operate, but its valuation today is a far cry from that value proposition."
- BofA analyst Nat Schindler initiated coverage with a Buy and $40 price target, implying 76.8% upside, telling investors that he believes strong revenue growth and margins can drive upside from current levels.
- NerdWallet has relatively high brand recognition and can attract audiences to its platform for various products, said Schindler, who also cites its international expansion opportunities and new financial services partnerships for his optimistic view.
- Truist analyst Youssef Squali initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $30 price target, implying 32.6% upside.
- Citi analyst Peter Christiansen initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $30 price target, implying a 32.6% upside from current levels.
- The analyst expects NerdWallet's platform to continue expanding its offerings and benefit from increasingly competitive user acquisition strategies from traditional financial services firms and newer FinTechs.
- While competition is fierce, NerdWallet is a "truly differentiated offering that has amassed a good degree of consumer trust over the years – not easy to replicate," Christiansen tells.
- Price Action: NRDS shares traded higher by 5.84% at $23.94 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.