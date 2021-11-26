QQQ
-6.05
404.81
-1.52%
BTC/USD
-4753.20
54207.16
-8.06%
DIA
-9.53
367.56
-2.66%
SPY
-9.62
479.06
-2.05%
TLT
+ 2.93
143.89
+ 2%
GLD
+ 0.89
166.23
+ 0.53%

Wedbush Sees Sharp Upside On Apple

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 26, 2021 10:59 am
Wedbush Sees Sharp Upside On Apple
  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives keeps an Outperform on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and $185 price target, implying a 17% upside.
  • Ives sees shortages in many Apple stores, with the iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue and Gold the most popular models.
  • Ives estimates Apple is on pace to sell more than 10 million iPhones for Black Friday weekend and sell about 40 million iPhones between this Black Friday weekend and Christmas.
  • Despite the lingering chip shortage limiting iPhone supply globally, this would be a record holiday pace for the company if his estimates are accurate, said Ives, who calls his expectations "bullish" for the company's fiscal Q1 results. 
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.36% at $158.12 on the last check Friday.

Credit Suisse Bumps Up Matterport Price Target By 36%, Thanks To Apple

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNB read more
Bernstein Sees 13% Downside In Apple - Read Why

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi notes that while Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) EPS has been strong over the last eight years, the company has not benefited from operating leverage.  read more
Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

Following its analyst day announcements, analysts bumped their price targets on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). read more