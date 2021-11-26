Wedbush Sees Sharp Upside On Apple
- Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives keeps an Outperform on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and $185 price target, implying a 17% upside.
- Ives sees shortages in many Apple stores, with the iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue and Gold the most popular models.
- Ives estimates Apple is on pace to sell more than 10 million iPhones for Black Friday weekend and sell about 40 million iPhones between this Black Friday weekend and Christmas.
- Despite the lingering chip shortage limiting iPhone supply globally, this would be a record holiday pace for the company if his estimates are accurate, said Ives, who calls his expectations "bullish" for the company's fiscal Q1 results.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.36% at $158.12 on the last check Friday.
