Guggenheim, Needham Bullish On Etsy - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 23, 2021 12:24 pm
Guggenheim, Needham Bullish On Etsy - Read Why
  • Analysts hailed Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSYby bumping up price targets and bullish ratings.
  • Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman initiated coverage of Etsy with a Buy and $330 price target, implying a 16% upside. 
  • The analyst launched coverage on direct-to-consumer e-commerce stocks and is positive on the group entering fiscal 2022. 
  • Online channel share gains should reaccelerate early next year after months of declines, and normalizing consumer spending growth may be good for the stocks. 
  • For Etsy, the analyst has a favorable view of its marketplace model and its ability to be "significantly larger" and more profitable over time.
  • Needham analyst Anna Andreeva raised the price target on Etsy to $325 from $265, implying a 14% upside, and maintained a Buy after hosting investor meetings with the company's management team.
  • Investments in marketing are driving inflection in retention and frequency, while the supply chain advantage of the model is driving share gains in this environment.
  • Price Action: ETSY shares traded higher by 1.82% at $284.32 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares jumped 15% on Thursday after the company reported resilient sales growth in a post-COVID-19 pandemic world. read more

UPDATE: Piper Sandler On Squarespace Upgrade: Firm Raises 'CY22 Revenue Estimates By $9M' Given Confidence In International, Transactional Commerce & Innovation Capabilities; Highlights Tock Acquisition & Etsy Integration To Drive Reopening Tailwinds

3 Etsy Analysts On Q2 Earnings, 'Softer Than Expected' Q3 Guidance

3 Etsy Analysts On Q2 Earnings, 'Softer Than Expected' Q3 Guidance

Etsy analysts are reacting to the e-commerce platform's second-quarter earnings report and third-quarter guidance. read more